Howe seeks Harry Potter wizardry to boost Cherries' survival bid

REUTERS: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is hoping a visit from a Harry Potter actor can help to conjure up some good fortune at the Vitality Stadium as the club look to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the fantasy film blockbuster series, was spotted at the Cherries training ground this week where he posed for a picture https://www.instagram.com/p/B7q2cG8lON3 with 'Potterheads' Ryan Fraser and Nathan Ake.

Howe, whose side collected their first win in seven league games against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday, admitted he was not aware of Phelps's visit but joked that he could certainly use some supernatural powers at this crucial time of the campaign.

"I didn't know too much about it, to be honest," Howe told reporters. "It's not like we were looking for some wizardry to come in and make a difference to us.

"I think it's something that's just happened, a little bit by coincidence, but if there is some magic to be had we'll certainly take it.

"I should lie, but I've never actually seen a Harry Potter movie, so I apologise. I can't say whether he's any good or not –- I've got no idea."

Bournemouth, who are in the bottom three but separated from 17th-placed West Ham United only on goal difference, face Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday.

When asked what he would wish for if he had a magic wand, Howe said: "To win the next game."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)