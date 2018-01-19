Howe wants Bournemouth to draw inspiration from Arsenal win

Bournemouth must take inspiration from last weekend's battling Premier League victory over Arsenal when they travel to West Ham United on Saturday, manager Eddie Howe said.

Second-half goals from forward Callum Wilson and midfielder Jordon Ibe cancelled out Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's opener as Bournemouth held on for a 2-1 victory last Sunday.

Bournemouth's joy was short-lived though, as they were dumped out of the FA Cup in the third round on Wednesday after a 3-0 replay defeat at third tier Wigan Athletic and Howe stressed the need to put the loss behind them quickly.

"The Arsenal performance has to be in the forefront of our mind," Howe told reporters on Friday. "From our perspective, last weekend it was a great performance off the ball so we can take that into this week."

Against Wigan, Bournemouth made eight changes to the side that beat Arsenal, signalling where the FA Cup lies in their priorities as they battle to steer clear of the Premier League relegation zone and Howe is likely to ring the changes again.

"I don't doubt the quality of players that played on Wednesday," he added. "But it wasn't a great performance... The majority of the game we were on top, but there's always things to learn from."

Saturday's game will mark Howe's 100th league game in charge, making him the third youngest English manager to achieve this feat, at the age of 40 years and 52 days.

"To have our 100th Premier League game is a great achievement, but the most important thing will be winning the game... It's going to be a tough game, but it'll be huge to get back-to-back wins in the league. It can elevate you."

Bournemouth are 13th in the league with 24 points and unbeaten in their last four games, while West Ham are 11th with 25 points.

