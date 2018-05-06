Huddersfield boost survival hopes with goalless draw at Man City

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

6 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

May 6: MANCHESTER CITY 0 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Champions Manchester City will have to wait to break the Premier League points record after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

City, who lifted the Premier League trophy in front of their fans after the match, mustered only two shots on target all game, as relegation-threatened Huddersfield dug in for a vital point.

The draw means City have 94 points, one short of the season record set by Chelsea back in 2004-05, but they still have two games left to play.

Huddersfield gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a point that moves them three clear of the bottom three ahead of their midweek trip to Chelsea.

(Writing by Pete Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement