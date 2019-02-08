Huddersfield can still avoid relegation, says Siewert

Huddersfield Town are propping up the Premier League table and are 13 points adrift of the safety zone but manager Jan Siewert is not contemplating the drop while they still have a chance of staying up.

Huddersfield have won only two league games this season, against fellow promoted sides Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and 15 defeats led to manager David Wagner's departure in January.

"I don't agree at all (that Huddersfield will be relegated). As long as it's mathematically possible, so there's everything possible in football," Siewert told reporters on Thursday ahead of Saturday's home game against Arsenal.

"I said it right from the beginning, I still believe in it so I'm working for this. I think the way we're working gives me belief, simple as that."

Huddersfield lost their first two league games under Siewert but the former Borussia Dortmund reserve team manager said there were positives from their 5-0 defeat at Chelsea last weekend.

"I didn't like the result at all but the way we created our first chances even before Chelsea had their first chance makes me positive," Siewert said as he looks to improve on the club's return of 13 goals in 25 games, the lowest tally in the league.

"We need intensity and to work hard to compete in these games. I want our players to run a lot and make a lot of yards on the pitch."

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl said it was points that really mattered.

"A clean sheet against Arsenal would be fantastic but three points will mean more. In every single one of these games we have a chance," Lossl said.

"We really need those three points sooner rather than later. We need to get into a period of wins."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)