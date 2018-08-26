Huddersfield claim first point with goalless Cardiff draw

REUTERS: Huddersfield Town survived Jonathan Hogg's sending off to claim their first Premier League point of the season after a goalless draw against newly promoted Cardiff City on Saturday.

A relatively uneventful contest was brought to life shortly after the hour mark when a scuffle led to midfielder Hogg's dismissal for an apparent headbutt on Cardiff's Harry Arter.

Cardiff used their numerical advantage to dominate the remaining 27 minutes but could not find a way past Huddersfield's substitute goalkeeper, Jonas Lossl, who had earlier replaced the injured Ben Hamer.

Bobby Reid went tantalisingly close for Cardiff just minutes before the final whistle but the Welsh side have now yet to score in three matches since being promoted to the Premier League.

