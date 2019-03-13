Huddersfield contact police after midfielder Billing racially abused

Huddersfield Town have contacted West Yorkshire Police after midfielder Philip Billing received a racist message through social media on Tuesday, the Premier League club have said.

Billing, a Denmark international of Nigerian descent, had earlier tweeted an expletive-ridden private message he received on Instagram in which an individual made a racist remark and asked the 22-year-old to "leave our club."

"We're aware of the racist message sent to Philip Billing over social media on Tuesday evening and have subsequently referred the case to West Yorkshire Police," a Huddersfield spokesperson told Reuters in an email on Wednesday.

"Huddersfield does not tolerate abuse of any kind and has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of discrimination. We will give our full cooperation to the police to deal with this matter in the strongest possible way."

Billing has made 26 league appearances for Huddersfield this season scoring two goals.

Huddersfield, who are bottom of the league with 14 points from 30 matches, travel to West Ham United on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)