Huddersfield end losing run with 0-0 draw at Cardiff

CARDIFF CITY 0 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Jan 12: Bottom club Huddersfield Town ended their eight-match losing streak in the Premier League with a goalless draw at fellow strugglers Cardiff City on Saturday.

Cardiff, in 17th place, did not manage a shot on target and Huddersfield were left fuming over a decision from referee Lee Mason.

Mason pointed to the spot when Florent Hadergjonaj went down under challenge from Joe Bennett but changed his mind after consulting his assistant.

Huddersfield had lost their previous six games at Cardiff in all competitions but after having the better of Saturday's match will be disappointed not to have picked up all three points.

The Terriers had 61 percent of possession and Jason Puncheon and Steve Mounie both went close to a breakthrough.

The Yorkshire club remain bottom on 11 points, eight points away from safety.

