Huddersfield fretting after 2-0 home defeat by Everton

April 28: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 EVERTON 2

Huddersfield Town were left sweating over avoiding relegation after goals from Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye condemned them to a 2-0 home defeat by mid-table Everton in a scrappy Premier League clash on Saturday.

The result left Huddersfield 16th on 35 points from as many games, two more than Swansea City who have a game in hand and three ahead of 18th-placed Southampton who rekindled their survival hopes with a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth.

Huddersfield dictated the pace in the opening half of a scrappy affair but Everton always looked more likely to break the deadlock. Tosun fired them ahead in the 39th minute with a fine finish from 18 metres after good work by Theo Walcott.

The visitors missed two good chances to double their advantage in the second half before Gueye silenced the noisy home crowd with a superb shot from 20 metres which gave the home keeper Jonas Loessl no chance.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

