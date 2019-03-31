Huddersfield relegated from the Premier League after Palace defeat

Huddersfield Town were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace and results elsewhere meant they could not survive in the top flight.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 30, 2019 Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action with Huddersfield Town's Karlan Ahearne-Grant REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Victories for Burnley at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton away at Brighton & Hove Albion ended Huddersfield's two-year stay in the Premier League.

With six games still left to play this season, they become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League before the end of March.

