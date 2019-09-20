Hudson-Odoi extends Chelsea contract until 2024

Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2024, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

REUTERS: Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2024, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Hudson-Odoi's previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season and he was heavily linked with German champions Bayern Munich, whose interest in the 18-year-old was rejected by Chelsea earlier this year.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi has committed himself to Chelsea Football Club by signing a new five-year contract," the club said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2019/09/19/callum-hudson-odoi-agrees-new-chelsea-contract.

"His new deal commits him to the club he has trained at since the age of eight until at least 2024."

Hudson-Odoi, who made his senior England debut in a Euro 2020 qualifier March, is recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in April.

"It's been a long wait but it's done now and I'm really happy about that," he said. "I've been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)