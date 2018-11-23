Hughton distances himself from Ireland vacancy

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has distanced himself from the vacant Ireland manager's job, saying he is happy continuing his work at the south coast Premier League club.

Ireland parted ways with Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane on Wednesday after they failed to win a competitive match during 2018.

Asked if he was interested in the vacancy at his news conference ahead of Saturday's home clash with Leicester City, Hughton, a former Ireland fullback, said: "No, what I am interested in is the job I'm doing here.

"I've got a group of players who worked very hard to get into this division and that's where all my thoughts and concentrations are."

Former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, Steve Bruce and former England boss Sam Allardyce have been linked to the job.

Hughton has impressed at Brighton, guiding them back into the top flight after a 34-year absence and then finishing 15th last season.

Brighton are currently in 12th place in the league, three points behind Leicester who are in 10th.

Hughton could have German Pascal Gross and Dutch midfielder Davy Propper back for the visit of Leicester after lengthy absences.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)