Hughton to field strongest Brighton team at Man United in FA Cup

REUTERS: Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton believes only his strongest team can pose a challenge to Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final and said he will resist the urge to rotate his squad for the clash at Old Trafford.

Promoted Brighton are 11th in the league with 34 points and the FA Cup represents their best shot at silverware. Hughton has rested some of his regular starters in earlier rounds but said he would change his plans for the trip to United.

"It's one of the toughest games we could have and in any way that we are going to win it we've got to put in a performance that will give us a chance," Hughton told local daily The Argus.

"So if anything I will look to put out the strongest side that I can to get a result... I have decisions to make, but I'm also very conscious it's Manchester United at Old Trafford."

Midfielder Dale Stephens missed the 2-0 league defeat by Everton over the weekend with a minor knock in training but Hughton expects him to recover in time for Saturday's game.

Brighton come into the clash with Jose Mourinho's men after defeating Coventry City 3-1 in the fifth round while United defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing in Sudipto Ganguly)