Hulkenberg back in F1 after Perez fails COVID-19 test

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will replace Racing Point driver Sergio Perez at this weekend's British Formula One Grand Prix after the Mexican was ruled out by a positive COVID-19 test result.

Hulkenberg, a veteran of 177 grands prix, raced for the team when they were known as Force India and competed for Renault last season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

