Humbert lifts Antwerp title with win over De Minaur

REUTERS: France's Ugo Humbert produced a masterful performance to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 6-1 7-6(4) and win his second ATP Tour title at the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.

Having won his maiden title in Auckland in January, the 22-year-old Humbert impressed this week with a notable win over second seed Pablo Carreno Busta and was put to the test in the semi-final when he saved four match points against Dan Evans.

Humbert did not drop serve against De Minaur, winning an impressive 80per cent of his second serve points while he also dictated rallies, with forehand winners down the line a constant feature in a dominant opening set.

Humbert had the chance to break at 4-4 in the second set but De Minaur found his rhythm to take it to a tiebreak where the Frenchman converted his first match point with a drop volley.

"It is one of my biggest wins. I'm super happy to win my second title this year against a really great player," Humbert said. "I was aggressive like (in) the previous matches and I am super happy to do it.

"Tennis is completely crazy sometimes. It was great to win against Evans yesterday (saving) four match points. I don't know what happened today, it was a really nice level, a great match."

Humbert is the third Frenchman to claim the Antwerp title since the tournament began four years ago following Richard Gasquet (2016) and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2017).

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)