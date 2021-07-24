Hungarian Szilagyi wins gold in men's sabre individual

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Hungarian Aron Szilagyi, 31, won gold in the men's individual sabre fencing competition on Saturday, becoming the first man ever to win three gold fencing medals in an individual discipline.

Luigi Samele of Italy took silver and Kim Jung-hwan of South Korea claimed bronze.

