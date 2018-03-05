Hungry Tottenham ready for Juventus, says Son

Tottenham Hotspur have nothing to fear ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game against Juventus and possess plenty of firepower to progress to the quarter-finals, midfielder Son Heung-min said.

Tottenham clawed their way back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw with the Italian champions in Turin in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

"We play at home but we are not scared," Son said. "We need to play our game, be confident and play forward like we play at Wembley. That's the most important thing.

"We are hungry. We are not finished... it's a Champions League game against a difficult opponent... I hope it's a great atmosphere and I think we have a great opportunity," the South Korean added.

Son scored twice as Spurs outclassed Huddersfield Town 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games.

Tottenham, who are preparing to move to a new stadium next season, have taken time to settle in at their temporary home but are favourites to reach the last eight.

"You can see how well Tottenham play. We deserve to play in the Champions League to the quarter-final or even more. We are good enough," Son said.

