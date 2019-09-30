Hur continues Korean LPGA dominance with second win of year

REUTERS: Hur Mi-jung recorded her second victory in less than two months, a four-stroke runaway at the Indy Women in Tech Championship in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Playing on the Brickyard Crossing course on the grounds of the famous motor speedway, Hur all but lapped the competition, leading wire-to-wire.

She was never headed after starting the final round with a two-shot lead, closing the deal emphatically with a bogey-free four-under-par 68, while Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen shot 67 to claim second place.

Hur finished on 21-under 267, continuing the dominance of South Koreans on the LPGA Tour this year.

Korean players have captured 13 of 26 tournaments this year, headed by world number one Ko Jin-young, who has won four times.

Hur, Park Sung-hyun and Kim Sei-young have won twice each, while Lee Jeong-eun, Amy Yang and Ji Eun-hi have single victories.

"I'm just trying to enjoy my golf for a whole year," said Hur in a greenside interview as she rubbed champagne from her eyes after being doused by her peers.

"Wire-to-wire, I really wanted to do it and I did it, so I'm happy."

Hur, 29, also won the Ladies Scottish Open last month.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Clare Fallon)