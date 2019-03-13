Hurkacz stuns Nishikori to progress at Indian Wells

REUTERS: Pole Hubert Hurkacz fired 10 aces en route to a 4-6 6-4 6-3 upset win over world number seven Kei Nishikori of Japan to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday.

The 67th-ranked Hurkacz needed just over two hours to complete the comeback win over the 2014 U.S. Open finalist under sunny skies in the Southern California desert city of Indian Wells.

The 22-year-old will next face either Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov or hard-hitting Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Nishikori's loss came after Russian 14th seed Daniil Medvedev was upset 6-3 6-2 by Serbia's world number 113 Filip Krajinovic.

