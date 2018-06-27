I'm done with Mexican food if we lose, says Sweden's 'Taco'

SOCHI: Former Sweden international Anders "Taco" Svensson has vowed to give up the favourite food that gave him his nickname if Mexico stop the Swedes from advancing to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Svensson, who scored a stunning free kick against Argentina at the 2002 World Cup and is his country's record cap holder, posted a video on his Instagram account of himself wearing a Sweden shirt from one of his 148 internationals.

Sitting at a table of guacamole, salsa and nachos ahead of Sweden's final group game against Mexico on Wednesday, which the Swedes need to win to give themselves the best chance of progressing, the 41-year-old makes a plea to the current squad.

"I've bunkered up with some Mexican grub, and it's the last time I'll eat it if Mexico knock Sweden out. It's a huge sacrifice from me, so make sure you eat them (the Mexicans) up. Best of luck!" he says in the video.

The midfielder, who played for English Premier League side Southampton and won the Swedish league twice with Elfsborg, tagged several current members of the squad in his Instagram post.

Mexico lead Group F on six points while Germany, who face bottom side South Korea in their final group game later on Wednesday , and Sweden both have three points.

