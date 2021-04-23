Ibrahimovic agrees contract extension with AC Milan

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Serie A club beyond his 40th birthday.

REUTERS: AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Serie A club beyond his 40th birthday.

"Milan is the club for which Zlatan has played the most in Italy. After scoring 84 goals in 130 appearances with the Rossoneri, the Swedish striker will continue to be wearing the red and black jersey next season," the club said in a statement.

Ibrahimovic is Milan's top scorer this season with 17 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

The Sweden international, who turns 40 in October, returned to Milan for a second spell at the club in January 2020 after leaving Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy.

He has scored 28 goals in 45 games in all competitions since his return, and his form this season has helped Stefano Pioli’s side to second place, 10 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan, with six games remaining.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

