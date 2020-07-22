Ibrahimovic double gives rampant Milan another win

Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in the first half to give AC Milan a 2-1 win at 10-man Sassuolo on Tuesday as they remained unbeaten since the restart of the season and guaranteed a place in the Europa League.

The 38-year-old Swede got in front of his marker to head in from Hakan Calhanoglu's cross in the 19th minute and latched on to a through ball before rounding Andrea Consigli to add the second in first-half injury time.

In between, Francesco Caputo equalised from a penalty for Sassuolo, who had Mehdi Bourabia sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Milan moved up to fifth with 59 points, enough to guarantee them at least a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds next season.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)