Icardi's Panenka penalty gives Inter win over Udinese

Inter Milan rebounded from the disappointment of their midweek Champions League exit by scraping a 1-0 win at home to Udinese in Serie A after captain Mauro Icardi converted a Panenka-style penalty late in the game on Saturday.

Udinese appeared to have cleared a corner in the 76th minute but the referee then asked for a VAR review amid Inter protests and, after looking at the pitchside monitor, ruled that Seko Fofana had handled the ball.

Icardi, who had missed from close range minutes earlier, then sent goalkeeper Juan Musso the wrong way from the spot as he gently dinked the ball into the net for his ninth goal of the season.

The win kept Inter third in Serie A on 32 points, eleven behind leaders Juventus who were away to Torino later on Saturday.

It was a much-needed win for Inter, who could manage only a 1-1 draw at home to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday and were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages.

They struggled to break down stubborn opponents with Icardi's header scraping the post and Musso denying Kwadwo Asamoah and Keita Balde in the first-half.

Rolando Mandragora let Inter off the hook after the restart when he found himself unmarked following Fofana's run only to fire over the bar.

