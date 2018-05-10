ICC charge UAE-based coach with corruption approach

REUTERS: A United Arab Emirates-based coach has been provisionally suspended and charged with three counts of corruption, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

Irfan Ansari, the coach of the One Stop Tourism and Multiplex team, has two weeks from May 19 to respond to the charges, the ICC said in a statement.

Ansari has been charged with making a corrupt approach to a player and for not cooperating in an investigation by the ICC's anti-corruption unit since last October.

According to media reports, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had reported a corrupt approach made before an one-day international against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi during the same month.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has also confirmed the approach, adding that the board had informed the ICC of the same.

