ICC hands UAE-based coach ten-year ban for corruption

REUTERS: The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday it had banned United Arab Emirates-based coach Irfan Ansari from all cricket for 10 years after he was found guilty of corruption.

Cricket's world governing body said Ansari, the coach of the One Stop Tourism and Multiplex team, had breached three counts of its Anti-Corruption Code.

"During the hearing, the Tribunal heard evidence that Ansari approached Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed during the Pakistan series with Sri Lanka in the UAE in October 2017 with a view to engaging him in corrupt conduct by soliciting information from him," the ICC statement read.

ICC General Manager Alex Marshall thanked Sarfraz for showing "true leadership and professionalism from the moment he reported this approach."

Marshall said Ansari had also failed to cooperate with the ICC investigation since being charged last May.

"This is the first time we have prosecuted for failure to cooperate ... since the new rules enabling us to demand the participants hand over their phone for examination and the sanction reflects the seriousness of the offence," he added.

"It is an important tool to aid our investigations and continue in our efforts to rid the sport of these corrupters."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)