ICC postpones T20 World Cup in Australia

DUBAI: This year's Twenty20 World Cup, which was scheduled to begin in Australia on Oct. 18, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

"At today’s meeting ... windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity," the ICC said in a statement after a meeting.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alison Williams)