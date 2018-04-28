Tickets to catch top football clubs in Singapore start from S$28; sale starts Apr 30

Mediacorp will return as the official broadcaster, and will be screening all 2018 International Champions Cup 2018 matches live on Toggle.

SINGAPORE: Tickets to catch football giants Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Singapore National Stadium in the International Champions Cup (ICC) are priced from S$28 and will go on sale at 10am on Monday (Apr 30).

They can be purchased via the Sports Hub website and hotline, the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, The Star Theatre Box Office, Scotts Square Concierge and at all SingPost outlets.

Fans can also purchase seats on the field at S$388 each. The Field Seat category consists of 50 seats which are located in a "strategic location situated on the length of the pitch, right opposite the dugouts", said organisers Catalyst Media Group and Relevent, in a media release on Saturday (Apr 28).

Group, family and multi-day packages are also available. UnionPay members get a 10 per cent discount except for Field Seat tickets.



The 2018 ICC Singapore will kick off on Jul 26 at 7.30pm with a match between 2018 UEFA Europa semi-finalists Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

Paris Saint-Germain, who have won the 2017-18 Ligue 1 championship, will go against Arsenal on Jul 28 followed by Atletico Madrid on Jul 30.

Singapore is the only Asian stop for the ICC's 27 matches, which will also be played in the United States and Europe.



Mediacorp will return as the official broadcaster and will be screening all 2018 International Champions Cup matches live on Toggle. Selected matches, including all three matches in Singapore, will also be screened live on oktoSports.



