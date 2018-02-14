Ice Hockey - US women down Russia on strength of record-quickest goals

American Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson set an Olympic record for the fastest two goals scored by a single player, helping power the U.S. women's ice hockey team to a 5-0 win over an outgunned Olympic Athletes from Russia team on Tuesday.

GANGNEUNG, South Korea: American Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson set an Olympic record for the fastest two goals scored by a single player, helping power the U.S. women's ice hockey team to a 5-0 win over an outgunned Olympic Athletes from Russia team on Tuesday.

Lamoureux-Davidson tallied twice in the space of six seconds in the second period and injected a spark into a flat-footed American squad. That was two seconds faster than the previous record of eight set by Sweden's Carl Goran Oberg in 1960 at Squaw Valley, California.

After tapping home a rebound on a shot from her twin sister and line mate Monique Lamoureux-Morando to put the U.S. up 2-0, she stole the puck on the ensuing faceoff and broke in alone on goal. Lamoureux-Davidson then fooled Russian goaltender Valeria Tarakanova by faking a wrist shot and pulling the puck to her backhand and lifting it home.

"I don't think I've ever scored two quick ones like that before," she said. "I'm just happy I can help contribute and contribute for the win and be a spark for the team.

"I don't know if I'll ever come close to that again, but we'll see."

"It's great that she got it. I'm sure that there's something that she wants a lot more than that," said U.S. coach Robb Stauber, referring to the gold medal that has eluded the American women since 1998.

Three other Americans scored on the night.

Gigi Marvin poked home a rebound less than three minutes after Lamoureux-Davidson's pair. Kacey Bellamy, who netted the game winner in the first period, and Hannah Brandt, who scored in the third period, rounded out the U.S. scoring.

It was just the kind of offensive burst Stauber has been waiting for. The Americans had to come from behind to edge Finland 3-1 in their opener on Sunday, and before that they had managed just three goals in four games to round out last year's exhibition series with arch-rivals Canada.

After a quiet first period when the U.S. managed only seven shots on goal, Stauber's players came alive, peppering the Russians with 24 shots in the second period. They finished the night with 50 and allowed just 13 from the Russians.

"In the first period we missed some opportunities," Stauber said. "Getting the puck to the net, it's not always going to score, it's not about that, but if you're not taking the opportunities that you're given, that's going to come back and bite you.

"We just have to stop doing that, which clearly we did in the second and third."

Earlier on Tuesday, Canada notched their second win, topping Finland 4-1. The U.S. and Canada face each other in their final preliminary game on Thursday.

The two are the only teams ever to have won gold medals in women's Olympic ice hockey since the event was introduced at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan. The Americans won the first one, and Canada have won the last four.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Christian Radnedge)