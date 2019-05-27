Ice Hockey: Finland shock Canada to snatch world championship gold

BRATISLAVA: Finland pulled off a 3-1 upset of ice hockey giants Canada on Sunday (May 26) to claim gold for just the third time at the men's world championships in Slovakia.

Canada, who were bidding for a record-equalling 27th title to draw level with Russia, grabbed the lead in the final through Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore.

But Marko Anttila, who scored the winner in a 1-0 semi-final victory over favourites Russia, netted twice to put Finland ahead before Harri Pesonen sealed victory late in the third period.

Finland also won the competition the last time it was held in Slovakia, in 2011. They lifted their other title in 1995.

Russia took the consolation prize of bronze after beating the Czech Republic 3-2 following a shootout.