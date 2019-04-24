Ice Hockey: Rask shines as Bruins rout Maple Leafs

LOS ANGELES: Tuukka Rask made 32 saves as the Boston Bruins routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 to extend Canada's Stanley Cup drought on Tuesday (Apr 23).

Bruins goaltender Rask was in superb form as Boston completed a 4-3 series victory in front of their home fans at the TD Garden.

Toronto's exit means no Canadian teams remain in the playoffs, ensuring Canada's 26-year wait for a Stanley Cup champion will run at least another season.

The 1993 Montreal Canadiens were the last team from Canada to win the prestigious NHL championship.

Boston were boosted by a goal and an assist each from Sean Kuraly and Joakim Nordstrom. The Bruins meet the in-form Columbus Blue Jackets in the next round.

Toronto's defeat made it the second season in a row that they have been eliminated by Boston. The Leafs have not won a playoff series since 2004.

"It's just frustration everybody feels in this locker room," Leafs forward Auston Matthews said. "This is a feeling we've experienced two years in a row. It's not a good feeling for any of us. It's something we want to not really experience again."

The visitors were on the back foot from the get-go on Tuesday, with Nordstrom and Marcus Johansson making it 2-0 to Boston in the first period.

John Tavares cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period but Kuraly's shot early in the third period restored Boston's two-goal cushion.

Charlie Coyle and Patrice Bergeron both scored to seal a comprehensive win.

Elsewhere Tuesday, San Jose overturned a 3-0 deficit in spectacular fashion to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime to clinch a 4-3 series win.

Barclay Goodrow scored the game's winner 18:19 into overtime as the Sharks advanced to a meeting with the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

The Sharks had hauled themselves back into the contest with a goal blitz in the third period, scoring four times in four minutes to take a 4-3 lead.

Jonathan Marchessault leveled for the Golden Knights to force overtime before Goodrow late winner sealed it for San Jose.