Iceland hit back to hold Argentina 1-1 at halftime

MOSCOW: Iceland were holding Argentina 1-1 at halftime in their World Cup Group D match on Saturday after Alfred Finnbogason hit back to cancel out Sergio Aguero's opener for the South Americans.

Aguero fired Argentina ahead in the 19th minute, finishing brilliantly on the turn from 12 metres, but they kept the lead for only four minutes before Finnbogason swept home a loose ball to equalise.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)