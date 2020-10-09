Iceland-Italy under-21 match postponed after COVID-19 cases

MILAN: The Euro under-21 qualifier between Iceland and Italy in Reykjavik on Friday has been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests in the Italian squad, the two federations said in separate statements.

They said the Italian squad had been asked by Icelandic authorities to go into quarantine after arriving in the country.

The Italian federation (FIGC) said earlier that two players had tested positive on Thursday, bringing the total to four this week.

The FIGC said that one member of staff also returned a positive result in the latest tests which were carried out at the airport on Thursday before the squad's departure.

The FIGC said that every member of the delegation which travelled to Iceland had returned negative results in each of three tests carried out this week but, even so, they were asked to quarantine.

The players have not been named although Inter Milan said that one of them was their defender Alessandro Bastoni.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Williams and Toby Davis)