Iceland skipper Gunnarsson signs one-year deal at Cardiff

REUTERS: Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson has signed a new one-year contract with Cardiff City.

The 29-year old, who led Iceland in their debut World Cup campaign last month, was hindered by a long-term ankle injury last season as Cardiff finished second in the second-tier Championship to earn promotion to the Premier League.

"It was tough work to get back, ready to represent my country at the World Cup, and for Cardiff City," Gunnarsson told the club's website https://www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk/news/2018/july/aron-gunnarsson-signs-new-city-deal.

"Now, signing this deal has been my number one priority and I can't wait to meet back up with the boys."

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)