Iheanacho's last-gasp strike gives Leicester win over Everton

REUTERS: Leicester City reclaimed second spot in the Premier League in dramatic fashion as Kelechi Iheanacho's stoppage-time goal earned them a 2-1 victory over luckless Everton on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy had equalised for Leicester in the 68th minute after Richarlison had given Everton a deserved first-half lead.

A draw would have been a fair result and a boost for under-pressure Everton boss Marco Silva but Foxes substitute Iheanacho fired home after a late counter-attack to seal a sixth successive league win for Leicester.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but after an agonising VAR wait the decision was overturned, sparking scenes of joy for the hosts and dejection for Everton.

Leicester moved back above Manchester City and are three points ahead of the champions with 32 from 14 games, eight behind Liverpool.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

