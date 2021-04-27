Iheanacho secures vital win for Leicester over Palace

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LEICESTER, England: Kelechi Iheanacho's stunning late goal earned Leicester City a crucial 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace which tightened their grip on third place in the Premier League on Monday.

Nigerian Iheanacho continued his scintillating form as he set up Leicester's equaliser for Timothy Castagne just after halftime, then smashed home an 80th-minute winner.

He has now scored 12 goals in his last nine games in all competitions for Leicester who are closing in on a place in next season's Champions League.

Thirteenth-placed Palace were the better side in the first half and took the lead through Wilfried Zaha in the 12th minute.

Leicester responded well though to claim the win that moved them seven points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United.

They have 62 points from 33 games played, five behind second-placed Manchester United and four ahead of Chelsea.

