REUTERS: Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters on Friday due illness, tournament officials said.

Nishioka had been scheduled to play Belgian David Goffin in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)