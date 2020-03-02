Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic

Im Sung-jae hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph at the Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.

South Korean Im, last year's tour rookie of the year, broke through in his 50th start by carding four-under-par 66 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

He birdied the par-three 15th and 17th holes and then made a solid par at the last to finish at six-under 274 on one of the hardest courses on tour.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (66) missed a lengthy birdie putt at the last and settled for second place.

Overnight leader Tommy Fleetwood needed birdie at the par-five 18th to force a playoff, but his hopes ended when he carved his second shot into the water.

