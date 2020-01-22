Impressive Southampton win 2-0 at Palace

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

7 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Southampton made sure there was no repeat of their weekend collapse against Wolverhampton Wanderers as they claimed an impressive 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

LONDON: Southampton made sure there was no repeat of their weekend collapse against Wolverhampton Wanderers as they claimed an impressive 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side let slip a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 on Saturday but remained in control at Selhurst Park after superb goals by Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redmond smashed home in the 22nd minute when he was played in behind the Palace defence by Jack Stephens.

Southampton doubled their lead when Armstrong whipped in a curling effort after 48 minutes.

Palace huffed and puffed in response but Saints held firm to move a place and a point above their hosts into ninth on 31 from 24 games.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Advertisement