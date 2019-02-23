Impressive Windies fight back to level series with England

REUTERS: West Indies produced a dramatic comeback to beat England by 26 runs in Barbados on Friday and level their five-match one-day series at 1-1.

West Indies made 289 for six with left-hander Shimron Hetmyer hitting a magnificent unbeaten 104 from 83 balls, including four sixes.

England were given a strong platform as captain Eoin Morgan made 70 and they needed 62 to win from 61 balls with six wickets remaining before West Indies skipper Jason Holder removed Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell returned to the attack and won the game for the Caribbean side with the wickets of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid - celebrating with his trademark military salute.

Jamaican Cottrell, brought into the side as an extra bowler, ended with his career best ODI figures of 5-46.

Carlos Brathwaite got the final wicket when Liam Plunkett holed out to Holder at long-off to the delight of the Kensington Oval crowd.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)