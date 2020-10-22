In-form Wasps stand between Exeter and glorious double

For the second week in a row Exeter Chiefs head into a big final in great shape against a team whose preparations have been badly disrupted and, in the case of Wasps, who began the week not knowing if they were even going to play

LONDON: For the second week in a row Exeter Chiefs head into a big final in great shape against a team whose preparations have been badly disrupted and, in the case of Wasps, who began the week not knowing if they were even going to play

Wasps were eventually cleared to take the field at Twickenham for Saturday's Premiership final despite recording 11 positive COVID-19 tests.

However, Exeter will be on red alert having seen Racing Metro overcome their own ragged build up to come perilously close to toppling them in last week's European Champions Cup final.

Last week's European triumph marked the high point of Exeter's 10-year rise since climbing out of the championship but they are not exactly new to the big occasion as this will be their fifth successive appearance in the English club final.

This one is a repeat of 2017 when a late Gareth Steenson penalty snatched an extra-time victory over Wasps - their sole success alongside three final defeats at the hands of Saracens.

Director of Rugby Rob Baxter said that although he told his players to enjoy their European celebrations last week, his mind had been shifting on to the next challenge while the champagne corks were popping.

"It would be just reward, I feel, for this group of players, for what they have committed to over the last five years, if we can do the double," he said. "I am hoping that will be enough of a driver for us. I think we can play better than we did (against Racing), and we will need to."

Exeter scored three of their four tries against Racing through their customary pick and go forward assault.

They were, however, less controlled in other areas of the pitch - allowing Racing to score four tries of their own and move within a point before the Chiefs' heroic goalline defence and a late penalty secured the 31-27 win.

While that was happening, Wasps were scrambling to find out if they would be able to play in the light of the COVID tests, before finally getting the green light on Wednesday.

They will try to ignore that blip and instead focus on the incredible run of form that turned what was looking like a season battling against relegation into one possibly ending with a first trophy for 12 years.

When Director of Rugby Dai Young was sacked in February they were third-last in the table having lost six of their nine games. Since Lee Blackett took over they have won 12 of 14, including the 47-24 semi-final thrashing of Bristol.

Wasps' shining star has been flanker Jack Willis, named the Premiership players' player of the year after his astonishing tally of 44 turnovers - 25 more than the next best.

But it has been a change of approach throughout the squad that has paid dividends.

"Beforehand there was so much pressure in the environment," Blackett said. "We try to make it fun - our number one thing is to enjoy it."

Saturday's final, played without fans, comes 56 weeks after the season began and four before the new campaign begins.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis)