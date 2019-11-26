Incheon take first three points at inaugural Asian Women's Club Championship

HONG KONG: Incheon Red Angels made a winning start to the inaugural Asian Women's Club Championship on Tuesday evening as the South Korean side thrashed Australia's Melbourne Victory 4-0.

Lee Sea-eun scored twice in two second-half minutes after Kim Dam-bi and Brazil's Thais had given the hosts a two-goal lead as Incheon took an early advantage in the standings in the four-team round-robin tournament.

The competition, which is hosted in Yongin outside Seoul, is being played for the first time as the Asian Football Confederation looks to further enhance the quality of the women's game across the continent.

Tabitha Chawinga had earlier made history by scoring the tournament's first-ever goal when she gave China's Jiangsu Suning the lead after just seven minutes in their meeting with NTV Beleza from Japan.

But Mina Tanaka levelled two minutes later and the game ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving both teams two points adrift of Incheon after the opening round of matches.

Incheon will face NTV Beleza on Thursday while Jiangsu take on Melbourne, with the final round of matches to be played on Saturday.

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by Hugh Lawson)