India all out for 329 in second England test

REUTERS: India were all out for 329 on day two of the second test against England on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma topscored for the hosts in their first innings with 161, while Ajinkya Rahane (67) and Rishabh Pant (58 not out) struck half-centuries.

Moeen Ali was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-128, while Olly Stone returned 3-47 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

England are 1-0 up in the four-test series having won the opening match by 227 runs.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)