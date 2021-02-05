India all-rounder Axar out of first test against England

India all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first test against England with a knee injury, the Indian board (BCCI) said on Friday.

The 27-year-old complained of pain in his left knee during a training session on Thursday.

"He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match," the board said in a statement.

Spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been added to the squad ahead of the opening test, which begins later on Friday in Chennai.

