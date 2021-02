REUTERS: India beat England by 10 wickets inside two days in the day-night third test, to go 2-1 up in the four-test series on Thursday.

Chasing 49 to win, the hosts reached the target without losing a wicket, dashing England's hopes of making the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)