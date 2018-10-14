India beat West Indies by 10 wickets for 2-0 sweep

West Indies were all out for 127 in their second innings, setting India 72 to win the second and final test in Hyderabad on Sunday.

REUTERS: India beat West Indies by 10 wickets in the second and final test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chasing a paltry 72 to win, openers Prithvi Shaw and Lokesh Rahul reached their target in the 17th over to seal India's second successive victory inside three days.

The hosts had won the first test in Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs, their biggest test victory.

