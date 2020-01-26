India bowlers set up easy win in second T20 v New Zealand

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

India's bowlers highlighted the balance of their side as they set up an easy seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

KL Rahul (57 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (44) then marshalled the run chase as they helped their side to reach 135-3 with 15 balls to spare, chasing New Zealand's 132-5.

The hosts had posted an impressive 203-5 in the first game on Friday but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that had slowed down considerably in the intervening 48 hours and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets with his left-arm spin and conceded just 18 runs from four overs.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert scored 33 not out, while Martin Guptill also scored 33 in their side's total.

India won the first game on Friday by six wickets as Rahul and Iyer both scored half centuries.

The third game of the five-match series is in Hamilton on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Clare Fallon)