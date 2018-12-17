India chase 287 to win second test

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

India need 287 runs on a menacing Perth Stadium pitch to win the second test after Australia were all out for 243 in the middle session on the fourth day on Monday.

Quick Mohammed Shami picked up a career-best 6-56 as the hosts lost six wickets for 51 runs before a 36-run last-wicket partnership between Mitchell Starc (14) and Josh Hazlewood (17 not out) boosted their tally.

Usman Khawaja top-scored for Australia with 72, while Aaron Finch (25) was dismissed first ball by Shami on resumption of his innings after retiring hurt on day three.

