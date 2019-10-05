India lose Agarwal but stretch lead to 106 over South Africa

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up seven wickets as South Africa were all out for 431 against India, conceding a first innings lead of 71 on the fourth day of the opening test at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

MUMBAI: India lost opener Mayank Agarwal early in their second innings but stretched their lead over South Africa to 106 runs on the fourth day of the opening test at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The hosts, ranked number one in the world in the format, reached 35 for one wicket in their second innings with Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara two not out.

Double centurion in the first innings, Agarwal was out for seven when he edged Keshav Maharaj to slip but his opening partner Rohit looked solid and has already hit two sixes and a four in his knock.

South Africa, who fought back spectacularly from 63-4 in their first innings through centuries from Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock on Friday, were finally all out for 431 to concede a first innings lead of 71.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin added two more wickets on Saturday to his five-wicket haul to finish with 7-145 after South Africa had resumed the day on 385 for eight.

Debutant all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy, who was let off before he had opened his scoring on the third day, remained unbeaten on 33, scoring some useful runs for the touring sidedown the order.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)