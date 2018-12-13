India lose Rohit, Ashwin to injury for second test

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been ruled out of the second test against Australia by injury, the India cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

PERTH: Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been ruled out of the second test against Australia by injury, the India cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

Rohit jarred his lower back while fielding in the opening test at Adelaide and is undergoing treatment, while Ashwin is unavailable due to a left-sided abdominal strain.

Young opener Prithvi Shaw, who missed the first test after injuring his ankle while fielding during a tour match in Sydney is also continuing his recovery.

"The team management is closely monitoring these players and a call on their availability for the third test will be taken at an appropriate time," the BCCI said in a statement.

India named a 13-man squad for the second test which starts on Friday at the new Perth Stadium, with Hanuma Vihari coming in for Rohit to stiffen the middle order and left-arm spin bowler Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ashwin.

The visitors won the first test by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Squad for second test - Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)