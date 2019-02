India names squads for limited overs series against Australia

India named the following squads on Friday for the two Twenty20 and five one-day international matches against Australia starting on Feb. 24.

India Twenty20 squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Siddharth Kaul (first two matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (last three matches)

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)