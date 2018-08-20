India pile up lead as England lose Bairstow to injury

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

India were in firm control of the third test against England as they advanced to 194 for two at lunch on the third day, building up a commanding lead of 362.

England, who lead the five-test series 2-0, suffered a further blow with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow having to leave the ground for an X-ray on his left-hand.

Captain Virat Kohli was on 54 and Cheteshwar Pujara reached 56 as India added 70 runs without loss in the morning session at Trent Bridge.

The nearest England came to a breakthrough was when Jos Buttler dropped Pujara off James Anderson when the batsman was on 19.

Bairstow, a key part of England's batting line-up, was hit on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery.

Buttler took over the gloves and having kept wicket in 15 previous tests for England, he offers a good replacement option. However, with a big effort needed in their second innings, England can ill-afford to lose the contribution of Bairstow.

